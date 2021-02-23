The recent impeachment trial was enlightening. It finally gave me some solid ground upon which to separate Republicans from Trumpicans. And while my voting record for president has included Republicans, Democrats and independents, I leaned more toward Republicans as I grew older.
For example back in 1972 I voted for McGovern, but I was a McCain supporter in the 2000 primaries and his presidential run in 2008. On the other hand, I lived most of my life in New Jersey and had a good sense of the lack of character of the Trumpster. Republicans, and I parted company in 2016.
The motto of my college is “Acta Non Verba,” or “Deeds, not Words.” We all finally saw the real Trump in the last few months of his term of office. And I was finally able to see some real Republicans stand up, Republicans like the late Sen. John McCain. As I see it, we now have 17 Republicans in Congress: 10 in the House and seven in the Senate. The rest are Democrats and Trumpicans.
Now to what I see more clearly.
Republicans stand for law and order. Trumpicans stand for anarchy, as evidenced by Trump’s refusal to help the Capitol Police. A Trumpican may say he supports the police, but his actions speak louder.
Republicans stand for smaller and less intrusive government. Trumpicans stand for anything on which they can personally make a dime — and ask for your dime too.
Republicans are trustworthy. Trumpicans are the “big lie.”
The Trumpicans are celebrating now, but I believe that will be short-lived. The vast majority of Americans want good solid values in their representatives. “Deeds, not Words” truly matter. I believe real Americans will vote Trumpicans out of office rather quickly.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
