Monday night, the Moore County school board transitioned from an intellectual deliberative body of public school advocates to something akin to “The Jerry Springer Show” meets “Goodfellas.” It chose innuendo over fact and intimidation over negotiation. It chose greed over love and made it clear that it favors capitalism over democracy.
In a 4-3 vote (Caldwell, Hensley, Holmes and Levy) they voted to rip off the Southern Pines community in favor of wealthy developers who plan to destroy the culture of West Southern Pines.
In so doing, the school board likely violated the law by ignoring the 1924 land deed which limits the uses for four of the 17 acres and the buyer to only one, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. They offered the Trust a King Solomon’s choice of a take-it-or-leave-it price versus selling the entire parcel to the highest bidder. Moreover, they required the trust to pay for any legal expenses if the board gets sued over any future sales.
They justified this decision with their misinterpretation of the term “fair market value.” Although “fair market value” is a standard term used in finance, all three words are problematic. What is “fair,” what is the “market” and most importantly; what is “value”? Note that it doesn’t say “fair market price” or “maximum market dollars” or even “appraised market value.” It is not an accident of sloppy wording that the words fair and value are used.
The words “fair” and “value” have meanings beyond simple dollars and cents. These terms also have moral implications. Is MCS being fair to the citizens of West Southern Pines? Would the Trust bring additional value to the citizens of Moore County? The answers to these questions will determine the future of the Southern Pines Primary property.
Lowell Simon
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
