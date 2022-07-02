Recent opinions of the U.S. Supreme Court open new thresholds of opportunity for women everywhere to have more access to state and local medical and social programs.
Lawmakers in several states have suggested that life begins at the moment of conception.
Using that logic, a prospective mother can give their pregnancy a pre-birth name and file for a Social Security card using the date of conception as an “alive” date.
That then would allow her to declare that pregnancy as a dependent for tax purposes.
Moms can also add that pregnancy to their health insurance coverage at work or apply for social services benefits.
Prior to birth, that fetus will be afforded every right any other citizen has under our Constitution.
I’m thinking the court hasn’t thought that through when it comes to allowing states to legislate when a fetus becomes a person.
I hope to see someone carrying this to court. Then and only then will we see the right turn an about-face.
Tommy Davis
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
