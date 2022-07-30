In response to the Sandhills Community College President Dr. Dempsey’s call to repeal the Second Amendment, repeal is a ridiculous idea.
But that’s what seems to come out of the minds of a lot of liberal educators with no common sense.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 12:59 pm
Repealing the Second Amendment will only punish law-abiding citizens who have the right to self-protection since the liberals have tied the hands of our law enforcement.
Take away law-abiding citizens’ guns and only criminals will have guns.
Larry Cole, Eagle Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
