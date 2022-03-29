Short term rentals (STRs) have once again come under the crosshairs of those who want to limit them. They fail to appreciate how STRs contribute to the overall benefit of the community.
Jeffrey Heintz recently was quoted as saying that “it is indisputable that STRs impair surrounding property values, and degrade the character and sense of community in a neighborhood…. even if an STR is clean, well-managed and unintrusive it is still entirely inconsistent with the concept of a single family residential neighborhood.”
I have several problems with that. First, who has lost value in their property in the last few years at all, let alone due to STRs? All homes in Pinehurst have appreciated at record rates in the past few years. Nor would a “clean, well-managed and unintrusive” property decline property values anyway.
Secondly, his last quote about STRs being inconsistent with residential neighborhoods needs to read: “a single family residential neighborhood in a tourist destination that happens to host a variety of world class golf events.” We host numerous golf tournaments that bring people from all over the world every summer and appreciate the boost to our local economy that they provide. These people need to stay somewhere, and STRs are a welcome alternative to the $500-$1,500 nightly rates at the Carolina.
We don’t need regulations on STRs, and this is not the “most serious and immediate” issue faced by the village. I would argue that pedestrian safety on unlit streets with no sidewalks is more immediate (among other issues) and more pressing.
Out of control parties should be dealt with by the police, just like every other town. Let’s get back to focusing on things that really matter here.
— Joe Dulmage, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
