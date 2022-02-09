I congratulate Brenda Xeroteres on her efforts to bring the attention of the rapidly growing short-term rentals issue to the attention of the residents of Moore County.
Until last year, I had no idea what Airbnb or VRBO was. Then, the home next door to me was sold to someone for investment purposes and they immediately renovated it for a rental and advertised on VRBO to “sleep eight” in a 2,000-square-foot home. Immediately, there were five to six cars in the driveway.
I can no longer open my bedroom window when there are renters. I have lost my feeling of safety and peace, never knowing who is renting this house. As someone I know who rented from VRBO said, “They do not do a background check.”
I have been a resident of Pinehurst for almost 23 years and never thought that I might never be able to say, “It is a beautiful day in Pinehurst.”
Linda Guerra, Pinehurst
