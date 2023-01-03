Reading Mr. Nagy’s article in the Dec. 4 edition brought it all back, including the uneasy panic, eventually stretching into nausea.
Mrs. Binns, my high school English teacher, seemed to always ruin the Christmas vacation by assigning a paper due the day we returned to school. Requesting at least 1,000 words, she allowed the topic to be whatever we wished.
At the time, that always seemed like a present in itself.
Christmas vacation continued. My thinking was that I had over a week to write the paper, easy.
My brain kept this beautiful thought going until about 48 hours before the paper was due. Then a distinct amount of nervousness set in.
My brain didn’t work well under these conditions, so it took me to DefCon 3, where panic arrived. My brain froze under panic, so it took me to DefCon 2, where nausea joined the panic.
The only method to eliminate the nausea, of course, was to write the paper, which I did, usually completing it late on Jan. 1, just after the Rose Bowl broadcast completed.
For four years straight, I never watched the Rose Bowl.
Michael Caswell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.