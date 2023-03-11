I was disappointed in the USGA president’s remarks published in The Pilot on Feb 12. Mr. Whan declared that golf is now “cool” and demanded that golfers who may not welcome longer rounds and fewer available tee times “get over themselves!”
But exactly why should golfers welcome the crowded tee sheets? Because “this is a special time in golf,” he says. That sounds like a platitude, not an explanation. However, based on his other printed comments we can reason that this is a “special time” because the proportion of uncool golfers is in decline.
You uncool golfers know who you are. Even though you supported the USGA for the last 100 years — purchasing tickets and merchandise for USGA competitions, volunteering at the events, and buying memberships year after year after year — the virtue-signaling president celebrates that you are in decline.
Perhaps Mr. Whan should reconsider biting the hand that feeds him.
Richard Latin
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
