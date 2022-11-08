On Oct. 26, the Pinehurst Village Council enacted an ordinance regulating short-term rentals. It provides reasonable STR oversight for the benefit of renters and neighbors. It prohibits new STRs in single-family residential districts, but it leaves the operation of all existing STRs undisturbed.
Councilwoman Lydia Boesch voted “no” on the ordinance. The vote is hers to cast, agree with her or not. But she prefaced her vote with the statement: “We (the Council) talk about general welfare, but we don’t have any facts to establish how the health, safety and welfare of Pinehurst is being harmed by short-term rentals.”
Huh? After 11 months of council meetings where resident after resident related their horror stories about life as the neighbor of an STR?
Worse is the stunning justification she offers for her vote. At the council’s Oct. 11 meeting, she said: “We seem to be accepting as true the complaints voiced to us by residents ... Public comments should be viewed with a certain amount of skepticism…” In other words, she casually dismissed the interests of her constituents and justified doing so by questioning their truthfulness. (For the record, not even the most vociferous STR advocate ever did that.)
On the other hand, at every turn during the council’s almost year-long consideration of this issue, she accepted as gospel every hysterical doomsday prediction advanced by STR “capitalists” (their word), as they sought to maintain a wide-open (and unique) business environment for the STR cash cow.
Councilwoman Boesch’s remarks were arrogant and condescending. Public officials who denounce their constituents are unfit to serve them. Voters should remember Councilwoman Boesch’s contempt for them, and return the favor if she appears on the ballot in the future.
Jeff Heintz
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
