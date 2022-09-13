William Shaw’s opinion piece in the Aug. 28 Pilot is way off base. He implies that religion is the cause for the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe vs Wade.
Could it be that “the six ultraconservative Catholic justices on the Supreme Court” have voted as they did by following a moral code? The most fundamental human right is the right to life. Every living being is entitled to equal protection under the law.
Mr. Shaw further writes: “Janet Crepps, in the U.S. legal program at the Center for Reproductive Rights, claims that one group’s religiously informed belief that life begins at conception violates the freedom of religion of other groups.”
First, as in COVID, we need to follow the science. The largest recent survey of over 5,000 biologists from 1,000 worldwide institutions revealed that a full 96 percent agreed with the statement “Human life begins at conception.” And they were not a collection of pro-life, religious or conservative scientists. These biologists self-described as 89 percent “liberal,” 85 percent “pro-choice” and 63 percent “non-religious.”
So, let’s stick to the most basic scientific fact in this debate: life begins at conception.
Edward Weller, Pinehurst
