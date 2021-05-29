For the third time since last May we received a welfare check from the federal government, also called “Economic Impact Payments.” We have never, nor will we ever, accept one cent of welfare from any other government. I would work three jobs before doing that to take care of my family.
USDEBTCLOCK.org shows the federal deficit at over $28 trillion. Unfunded liabilities of all governments (primarily government pensions and Medicare) stands now at $110 trillion - $210 trillion, depending on how it’s calculated. We refuse to accept welfare, and we will not add to this crushing debt, which will have cataclysmic consequences for our nation.
After the first such payment, I contacted the office of Congressman Hudson and asked how I can return it. His assistant provided simple instruction to return uncashed checks, or return the amount to the Treasury for checks cashed or directly deposited. Eventually the information gets back to the IRS and they mail out a confirmation.
If you care about the nation’s fiscal health and also believe that income is only honorable when received for an honest day’s work, contact your congressman, ask for instructions and return the money this nation does not have. The government created a man-made crisis last spring and is only piling on by increasing our debt and making Americans addicted to a handout of money that is quickly becoming worthless as a result.
Kent Misegades
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.