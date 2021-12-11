After the Nov. 18 meeting with the Southern Pines Planning Board, owners and developers of the multi-use property, it is clear that the owner and developer are only interested in the almighty dollar.
Some road access concessions that would limit driving access to neighboring communities were included in the revised plan, and there was some lowering of the three-story structures. However, it is not enough.
The whole concept, building structure, demographics, environmental impact and compatibility with surrounding neighborhoods is not suitable.
Regards for this retirement community and surrounding areas are nonexistent, as we could see from the plans. Our forest area will be destroyed. All indigenous deer and other wildlife will be displaced. Noise, traffic and pollution will increase, not to mention the natural beauty of the area destroyed.
This is a special area, Southern Pines, Village Green and surrounding neighborhoods. Let’s not destroy it with this project.
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
