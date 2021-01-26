Regrets ... I’ve had a few. Voting for these two new school board members I count amongst my latest.
It seems like the board is in The Pilot just about every week. I don’t want my school board in the news. I want them to work quietly without the public rancor that has been on display almost since election day.
Libby Carter’s professional and consensus-building manner has steered the board successfully through some challenging issues. Bonds were passed, new schools were built, redistricting was done and tough issues, including the “Grimesey matter,” were settled much to the satisfaction of most everyone in the community.
I am appalled at the comments Robert Levy made regarding the negotiation of the sale of the elementary schools to the Land Trust and the Montessori school. Negotiating the sale of properties in the press is pure posturing. Frankly, the board needs to get out of the real estate business and sell the properties to the Trust and Montessori without delay.
David Hensley taking to Facebook to call out Carter for how meetings should be conducted is ridiculous. Seriously gentlemen, who calls out a fellow board member publicly for “poor leadership?” It is unprofessional, and you should frankly be embarrassed.
It is abundantly clear to me that Levy and Hensley want to take complete control of the board and are going to use bullying tactics to do so. I hope that Stacey Caldwell, Ms. Carter, Pam Thompson and Ed Dennison will be able to hold them at bay.
Settle down, boys, and play nice in your sandbox. Your scorched-earth behavior isn’t winning you any points in the community. Alas, you won’t be getting my vote again as your lack of professionalism and social intelligence leads me to wonder why I voted for you in the first place.
Richard Schmidt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
