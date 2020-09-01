It was truly refreshing to read two intellectually stimulating and highly informative articles recently, by Kyle Sonnenberg (Tufts Archives) and Nick Lasala (erosion of our Constaitution liberties).
Both gentlemen addressed issues of interest to our citizens without resulting in highly biased hyperbole, designed to excoriate individuals with whom they find fault.
In this time of unparalleled political polarization of the electorate, it is good to rein in emotionally charged rhetoric and offer ideas and proposals that address significant issues and offer solutions to ponder.
If we desire to roll in the political mud, we have Fox News and CNN available 24/7.
Charles R. Lannom
Pinewild
