Fortunately, The Pilot’s headquarters occupy a one-story building or Democrats would be on the street, urging Nagy and Co. to step away from the ledges. But first, attend to your hair. It’s on fire.
Let the record show that only one week passed before The Pilot launched into revisionist history to explain how voters reacted to this year’s school board races. The winning candidates correctly pointed to failing C-, D- and F-rated schools in Moore County, tied to, among other variables, horrendous shortcomings in math and reading proficiencies. They also hammered away on waning discipline and undermanned security on school campuses.
One thing The Pilot was right about: These are “national” issues, reflecting lowered standards that have been accepted for many years, and fell even further during ill-advised pandemic school closures and the farce known as “virtual learning.”
As for the complaint about campaign signs that align with core values (parenting, Christianity, military service), perhaps The Pilot soon will be calling for equal time for socialists, drag queens and drug dealers.
The winning candidates’ messages resonated with voters leading to Nov. 8 because they focused on a dire need for public education reform. As board members, they will begin that reform process on day one.
Steve Woodward
Pinehurst
