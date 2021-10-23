A recent column, “We Are Lacking Rational Talk About COVID-Related Risks,” asks if we understand what risks means. Rational is defined as “based on clear thought and reason.” We probably have different opinions on what this means.
One definition of risk is “To expose to a chance of loss or damage; hazard.” Synonyms are “endanger,” “menace” and “peril.”
The column says risk cannot be legislated. Laws enacted for environmental quality, consumer protection, business and banking practices, nondiscrimination in employment, safe food, drugs, products, and workplaces show this comment to be inaccurate.
The column next mentions analogies of basic risk management.
Skydiving: Without sound planning and rules, only fools would ever jump. You think they buy a parachute at Dick’s Sporting Goods, hire a plane and go for it? Regulations ensure risk is mitigated, not eliminated.
Heart surgeries: Would you take your neighbor Fred’s advice that he be your surgeon? In 1978, federal Certificate of Need (CON) regulations were enacted for cardiac care, requiring states to approve hospitals before surgeries could be performed. Again, regulations for the common good.
A more accurate analogy for Mr. Lasala’s beliefs is allowing drunk driving. There’s a right to drink and a right to drive. “But you’ve got a seat belt on, don’t you? You’ll be safe. My choices won’t affect you.”
Bob Curtis
Pinehurst
