Since becoming moderately involved in politics here in Moore County I’ve become increasingly aware of the discouraging negativity and sometimes personal assaults in our political discourse, coming from both liberals and conservatives.
There has been frequent use of the argument ad hominem, in which the validity of one’s opponent’s argument is supposedly disproven by the invalidity of the opponent.
This is a recognized logical fallacy, but it remains in popular use, and has the effect of raising tempers while diminishing a clear presentation of the points of the real argument, and a chance at community problem-solving.
This is a great opportunity for The Pilot to be a unique local paper by making a public announcement that:
“Henceforth, for better community problem-solving, and to promote a friendlier atmosphere in Moore County, no letters to the editor with sarcasm or personal attacks on one’s political or philosophical opponent will be accepted, and no such attacks will originate from this editor or other of our columnists.”
On discussing political or philosophical subjects, as Detective Joe Friday used to say,
“Just the facts, ma’am.”
Such recourse to “the better angels of our nature” might make the Pilot a bit less entertaining for some who enjoy conflict, but it is more in keeping with our great country’s Judeo-Christian foundation.
Frank Hyatt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
