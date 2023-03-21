We are no longer a country “of the people,” “by the people” or “for the people.” If we were, we wouldn’t be conducting business the way we are.
The problem boils down to one simple point: We have to pay for anything the government decides to spend money on. We no longer have a voice.
We spend huge amounts of money on foreign aid without any limits or controls by the people who will have to pay for it. Foreign aid, originally, was supposed to be available funds after all of our obligations had been met to assist friendly countries in need. It was never intended to be a budget item.
There are two things that can be done to get us back on track: Change our governing philosophy. Our governing body did not run on a world-wide ticket. It ran on a USA ticket to run the business of the USA.
Secondly, expenditures over $5 million should be put on a public referendum to be approved by us, the ones who are going to pay for it. It should have an explanation of what they money is for, who’s getting it and what we get for the money and when it’ll be paid back.
Paul Fruiesen
Jackson Springs
Reducing foreign aid is exactly the wrong thing to do right now. It would be nice to believe we could get other countries to align with us because we're such a great nation. Unfortunately. that's not the way it works. They align with us because of what we're willing to give them, whether it be military protection, goods and services, infrastructure improvements or just money. Ask China.
We need allies around the world and that often comes with a price tag, which is the foreign aid we offer.
John Misiaszek
