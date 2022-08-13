Traffic at the Pinehurst Traffic Circle is, at times, a significant bottleneck, as has been amply revealed in The Pilot following the latest proposal to rectify the situation. The handling of traffic there was a good way to route five corridors over the years.
The difficulty is intensified by the increased volume of traffic and by drivers from elsewhere seeking the correct exit.
A solution may well be found in engineering. I imagine there are many universities and think tanks that would be willing to take an innovative shot at the problem. Adding exit/entrance ramps to the area for ease in moving to the correct avenue is likely out of the question. Doing so would destroy housing and golf courses with the rights of way.
Could part of the solution be to reduce the number of vehicles using the circle? Perhaps not diverting southbound traffic on U.S. 15-501 from U.S. 1 to the path through Carthage and the village would help. Make the current diversion near Tramway Business 15-501. Place signs along U.S. 1 directing traffic to Morganton Road or N.C. 5 to the resort, thus avoiding the circle altogether.
Traffic is the bottleneck, so reduce traffic before the expense of remodeling the real estate.
Roy Cameron
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
