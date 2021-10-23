I read — with moderate amusement — Galen Miller’s criticism of Marvin Covault’s well-thought-out article on the state of education in our country, and some steps that might improve our tragic American public school situation. He uses words like “crazy,” “ignorant,” “least brilliant” and “worst idea,” which in my experience are words used by people who have a poor argument for their own beliefs and only wish to attack others.
His arguments supporting federally controlled curriculum and against locally managed education are weak and use the words “racism” and “white supremacy” to justify his position that only the pure and wise federal government is capable of guiding our children’s education. Such nonsense.
His comments concerning teachers unions and charter schools lack clarity and reason, with only a comment about “religious ideology” as an objection to charter schools, which most parents would likely prefer to the broken entity than is our public school system.
Mr. Miller’s ideas about reducing class size, expanding school hours, teacher’s pay and curriculum upgrades may have merit, but his closing line seems to reflect a basic lack of knowledge about the military and the way soldiers are trained. Sadly, under the education system Mr. Miller seems to support, only 25 percent of high school graduates can even qualify for military service. The other 75 percent are too poorly educated to pass the basic entry exam, obese to such a point that even Army basic training cannot cure their condition, or have prior felony convictions or drug histories.
Jim Young
Pinehurst
