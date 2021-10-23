I read — with moderate amusement — Galen Miller’s criticism of Marvin Covault’s well-thought-out article on the state of education in our country, and some steps that might improve our tragic American public school situation. He uses words like “crazy,” “ignorant,” “least brilliant” and “worst idea,” which in my experience are words used by people who have a poor argument for their own beliefs and only wish to attack others.

His arguments supporting federally controlled curriculum and against locally managed education are weak and use the words “racism” and “white supremacy” to justify his position that only the pure and wise federal government is capable of guiding our children’s education. Such nonsense.

His comments concerning teachers unions and charter schools lack clarity and reason, with only a comment about “religious ideology” as an objection to charter schools, which most parents would likely prefer to the broken entity than is our public school system.

Mr. Miller’s ideas about reducing class size, expanding school hours, teacher’s pay and curriculum upgrades may have merit, but his closing line seems to reflect a basic lack of knowledge about the military and the way soldiers are trained. Sadly, under the education system Mr. Miller seems to support, only 25 percent of high school graduates can even qualify for military service. The other 75 percent are too poorly educated to pass the basic entry exam, obese to such a point that even Army basic training cannot cure their condition, or have prior felony convictions or drug histories.

Jim Young

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days