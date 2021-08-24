I read the letter to the editor on July 14 by Nick Lasala. I inferred by his statements that he believes that liberals want people to get vaccinated as a means of controlling them, and not as a concern for our county, state and nation.

I contend that most liberals are getting the vaccine because the CDC, the NIH, major medical organizations and most medical experts recommend it. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci and many other experts have stated that the vast majority of recent COVID cases and deaths are among unvaccinated adults.

Getting a vaccine should not be a political choice. However, the Republican or red states have the highest number of unvaccinated adults. Most states seeing alarming increases in COVID are likewise majority Republican states. If death rates in these states continue to rise, there could be hundreds of thousands of new deaths by the midterms next year.

If a high number of these victims are Republicans, the party will lose a considerable number of voters. As long as politics has affected people’s views about vaccines, wouldn’t it be prudent for Republicans to get vaccinated to keep their population alive and healthy?

James Grigerick

West End

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(1) comment

Ce Foote

Wow. Don't get the vaccine because it is the right thing to do, to protect your family, your neighbors, yourself. Get the vaccine so the GQP doesn't lose voters?! #Priceless It is always about control and power for the GQP. Nothing more nothing less.

Report Add Reply

