A recent letter to the editor began by accusing liberals of hypocrisy for wanting people to get the COVID vaccine while at the same time demanding privacy both in the bedroom and women’s health decisions.
If he doesn’t understand the difference between 34-plus million cases and 610,000 deaths versus adults deciding what happens in their own bedrooms or what women discuss with their doctor, I can’t explain it to him.
The letter then states that unvaccinated citizens are not a threat to public health. But, mainly due to the delta variant, new daily cases have doubled in all 50 states, mostly in the Midwest and South, with unvaccinated people counting for 83 percent of new cases, 97 percent hospitalizations and 99.5 percent of the deaths.
I can only come to the conclusion that the writer has decided that the infection rate and death toll is acceptable.
If people want to ignore the science and evidence to reject the vaccine, their suffering and deaths is not the worst thing that could happen. The worst is that because of the delta variant, they’ll infect the vaccinated and innocent children, since vaccines are not yet available for children under 12.
The letter finally accused liberals of wanting control. Reasonable people would call that “concern for their fellow man.”
Bob Curtis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
He denies that the pandemic is real. He believes it's a Deep State plot to infringe on everyone's freedom. He also believes that climate change is a Chinese plot to destroy the U.S. economy, and somehow they were able to enlist the aid of 99% of the world's climatologists in the plot. Oh, and he's a "Christian" except for all the things Christ supposedly told his followers to believe in, like empathy, charity, compassion, taking care of one another. He'd end Social Security and Medicare without anything to take their place because he doesn't like the idea of living in a "nanny state." And finally, if an 11 year-old female finds herself pregnant because her father raped her, tough, she has to have the child. This would be government enforced, of course, yet he hates living in a "nanny state," except when the government enforces social policies he favors, then absolute tyranny is ok.
