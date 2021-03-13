I respect John Dempsey a lot and generally agree with his contributions to your paper. However, I must make an exemption with his Jan. 24 column.
The main reason that Mr. Trump needed to be impeached and convicted is so that he never can hold high office again. We need to make sure that the people who voted for him can never do so again.
Mr. Trump has proven by his words and actions that he is not qualified to lead a democratic country.
Harald Steltzer
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
