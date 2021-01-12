As I write this letter, I find that I am still very angry about what I heard and saw in Washington on Jan. 6.
A little over a year ago, The Pilot kindly published a letter I wrote asking whether the 16 million of us who served during World War II had really saved the world for democracy.” After what happened in Washington on Jan. 6, I now wonder if we even saved the United States.
I heard President Trump, his son, and his attorney haranguing the mob they were addressing to march up Pennsylvania Avenue and attack the U.S. Capitol. The last time that happened was in The War of 1812 when the British burned Washington.
To hear our own president encourage anarchists to do such a dastardly thing was so disturbing that I wished that I could have been there to protect the building. Why the guards didn’t shoot more of the mob I don’t understand.
I hope with Joe Biden coming into office, we can get our country back on course. I also hope the pro-Trump Republicans who voted for, or enabled, this crybaby, draft-dodging Moscovian candidate realize what a terrible mistake they have made and try to get back on the right side of history.
Bill Rose
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
