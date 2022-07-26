I’ve lived near Pinehurst for over a year and have heard nearly endless discussions about the Traffic Circle. Almost everyone in this town wants something done about it, and after reading the recent column about it, I decided it was about time I added my thoughts to the discussion.
While I will not deny the Traffic Circle is terrible, no one thinks about what really causes congestion: cars. Homes are zoned miles away from the nearest commercial districts; there are few sidewalks, bike lanes or bus lanes; and big box retailers build stores with huge parking lots on the sides of four-lane roads.
Look no further than Pinehurst’s zoning map, which shows most neighborhoods are R-10 and R-30 zoning, which mandates detached single-family homes on separate lots. All of these factors mean everyone drives almost everywhere, causing congestion.
There are solutions; even small towns like Pinehurst can make walkable neighborhoods. Pinehurst should lighten up on zoning restrictions and encourage mixed-use development where people can do daily tasks such as getting to work or shopping within walking or biking distance.
For these reasons, I think fixing the Traffic Circle is just a Band-Aid solution to Pinehurst’s car dependency.
Jared Kaufman
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.