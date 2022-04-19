Frivolously suing the school board is a local matter, so it doesn’t rise to the level of invading the Capitol, but kudos to Judge James Webb for imposing stiff penalties on those who were willing dupes, taking action based on a message they accepted without verifying or understanding its consequences.
Like the storming of the Capitol, it is the foot soldiers who are paying the price. They certainly deserve it, but it is too bad we have yet to find a way to penalize those who feed us this propaganda in the first place.
Hugh Mensch, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.