Nick Lasala and I agree on one thing, that we humans are “sometimes forgetful, lazy, and selfish,” but then we differ regarding our freedoms.
We live in communities, Mr. Lasala, where we willingly forego some individual freedoms for the common good. For example, we forego our “freedom” to drive 55 mph in a 25 mph school zone. We forego our “freedom” to smoke in a packed movie theater.
Why? Because in the first instance, we could kill our children. In the second, we could cause lung damage, not to mention annoyance, to other movie goers.
These are strange times, Mr. Lasala. We are in a pandemic. In a pandemic, Mr. Lasala, some of us are at more risk than others.
We are at war with this murderous enemy. Health care workers are on the front line. So are bus drivers and grocery store workers, among others. They risk their lives daily, Mr. Lasala, and an appalling number are overwhelmed, especially as the number infected is escalating.
The Constitution was not written for war time. During World War II, I never heard my parents who were “forced” to use ration cards complain about losing their freedom. My dad enlisted at the age of 39, in fact, but many others willingly were drafted. There’s a real loss of freedom.
So, Mr. Lasala, spare me the whining about your freedom. Don’t be among the lazy and selfish. Instead, be a patriot in this deadly home front war, and mask up.
Sally Goshorn, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
