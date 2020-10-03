OK, I get it: William Shaw doesn’t like President Trump. But seriously, it looks like he needs some intensive therapy for Trump Derangement Syndrome.
What he refers to “deconstruction” isn’t really the deconstruction we should fear. What we should fear is the tear-down and rewriting of our history, the redefining of long-held traditional values like self-responsibility, hard work, marriage, family and respect for police.
Shaw likes to compare President Trump’s administration with Nazis. That is so ridiculous as not even worth refuting. He needs to get something more original.
What about the attempt to bring down President Trump by the ridiculous “Russian collusion”? I can hardly wait until the full investigation by John Durham is revealed to unmask the corruption perpetrated by opponents to President Trump.
Dan Kneller
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
