Michael Smith’s column “Is it nature or nurture that gives us genius?” was interesting, particularly the references to Albert Einstein’s brain. I used to play golf with Bob Uhl, who had attended Princeton and often found Einstein sitting in the back of his physics class. He told me that even on bitter cold days the genius often showed up without his socks on.
Smith ends his piece repeating the absurd claim of ScienceTrends.com that President Donald Trump’s “160 IQ exceeds by at least 25 points that of Presidents George H.W. Bush; his son, George W. Bush; Bill and Hillary Clinton; and Barack and Michelle Obama.”
That’s an absurd claim. Trump never obtained an MBA from Wharton and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania without honors, i.e., with less than a 3.4 G.P.A. We know that he had his personal lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen threaten officials at his high school, Fordham and Wharton with “jail time” if they ever released his college boards, grades or SAT scores.
Historians and psychologists who have written about the intelligence of former presidents have frequently estimated the highest intelligence ratings for John Quincy Adams (175); Thomas Jefferson and James Madison (160); John F. Kennedy (159.8); Bill Clinton (159); Jimmy Carter (156.8); former professor Woodrow Wilson (155.2); John Adams (155); Teddy Roosevelt (153); James Garfield and Chester Arthur ( 152.3); Franklin Roosevelt (150.2); and Abraham Lincoln, who had only one year of schooling, (150).
In 1962, President Jack Kennedy, at a dinner attended by many Nobel Prize winners, said, “I doubt in the long history of this house we have ever had on one occasion such a concentration of genius and achievement, except when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.” Kennedy had it right.
Paul R. Dunn
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Why no mention of the current resident of the White House Paul? Too painful? Or maybe he doesn't even meet the lowest academic bar so he can't even be included on the list?
I believe the country was fleeced by a snake oil salesman and a political party that has low standards. His performance thus far has been abysmal. Even the media is turning on him now as his honeymoon is over.
A new poll in Iowa has his approval plummeting. https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/politics/iowa-poll/2021/09/21/president-joe-biden-job-approval-rating-plunges-after-afghanistan-covid-surge/8378224002/
Here is a 34 year old article in the Washington Post that tells the truth about biden's lies and plagiarism. All of you that voted for him should have known better. He lied then, why should anyone believe him now?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1987/09/22/biden-academic-claims-inaccurate/932eaeed-9071-47a1-aeac-c94a51b668e1/
SMH
