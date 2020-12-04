Why in an industrialized society are we falling behind in reading levels for teens? They are still reading, but not full-length books. Instead they are consuming short texts, and Instagram captions, not deep themes that require critical thinking and reflection.
The average 12th-grader spends a staggering six hours daily doing three items: texting, on social media and online during their free time. The number of 12th-graders who said they had not read any books for pleasure in the last year tripled. This does not bode well for the future generation.
Reading and comprehending longer books and chapters takes practice and patience — and a number of these students are not achieving this in great numbers. This is contributing to a “vocabulary shortage,” where students do not know enough words to express themselves. This is a gateway to low self-esteem to some and to a smaller amount of classroom violence.
Reading makes us smarter. In the world of today we are competing with all the other nations. We need citizens in a democracy to think critically, understand complex issues and separate fact from fiction, which can be very tricky today. It is imperative to be an informed voter, a successful college student, a productive employee and an involved citizen.
Books can do what no other medium can do. They give you access to another person’s mind — whether the authors or one of the characters — in a way that few other works of art can. So does this mean we are becoming a less empathetic country to some degree? Perhaps it is so, but as long as we keep print in view this will give us a fresh look at the world today.
Jonathan Paris, Whispering Pines
