“Curriculum”: word with an ugly connotation. It seems everyone has an opinion on what we should teach our young people. Should we teach values? If so, whose values? Should we teach history? If so, whose history? The debate is endless.
However, there is one subject on which I believe we can all agree: We need to teach reading.
Did you know that the state of Georgia uses the number of third-graders not reading on a third-grade level to forecast the number of prison cells it will need? The students who excel in reading will be the ones who have the best chance to excel in life.
Think about the pace of change in our world today. Pretty fast, right? And it will only get faster in the future. All of our teachers at every level in every course must be teachers of reading for our children to succeed.
Our future is bright. I have been in our schools in Moore County as a substitute teacher and I have seen our teachers and students in action. We have excellent teachers and very bright students that I know will be up to the future challenges that face them.
Teach them to read and their future possibilities are endless.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
