Re-elect School Incumbents

Since 1986, my wife, Judy, and I have followed the evolution of the Moore County Schools. Judy taught elementary school here for over 20 years and our three children are successful graduates of our public schools.

Helena Wallin-Miller, Stacey Caldwell, John Weaver and Betty Brown have individually and collectively earned our respect for helping bring Moore County Schools to prominence. It’s no secret that many of the ever-increasing number of families seeking to move to our county consider the quality of our public schools as the primary driver of their relocation.

One of the key aspects of a great community is the ever-growing number of children who grew up here and then return to raise their own families after living elsewhere. That dynamic is often overlooked but when combined with other families moving into the area, it represents an abundance of new talent which will sustain and grow our economy.

This in-migration validates the strategic progressive direction of our public schools, which we encourage you to confirm at the polls on Nov. 3 by voting for these dedicated public servants. 

Pat and Judy Corso

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Stephen Woodward

Pat, Your kids are successful grads because they have exceptional parents. Moore County Schools and the current board have no solutions for kids from unstable families, no clue. Thus "C" and "D" rated schools. Status quo. Who wants to vote to continue that?

