“We’re here in support of Trump, for what happened to him, the unlawful search with the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home,” someone at a demonstration told a TV news source. “We are sick and tired of this tyrannical government called the Biden regime. We will not stand by and we will not stand down. We’re gonna take the fight to the FBI if need be.”
“Someone” is among the supporters of the twice impeached, disgraced former president armed with guns, waving confederate and American flags outside of the FBI office recently in Phoenix.
The FBI and Homeland Security have reported a massive increase in threats toward state and federal law enforcement agencies across the country.
The Breitbart website printed the names of the FBI agents who served the legal warrant and have received death threats, as has the federal judge who signed the warrant.
Need I remind you how many brain cells were lost when, for months, they said Democrats wanted to defund the police?
Reminds me of Jan. 6. Lie after lie. My hypocrisy meter exploded.
Bob Curtis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.