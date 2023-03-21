Last year, North Carolina had a budget surplus of approximately $6.5 billion. It’s estimated that the current year will result in a $3.5 billion surplus.
It’s my opinion that some of this money, maybe 10 percent, should be earmarked for teacher raises. We have approximately 95,000 public school teacher slots here in North Carolina. Approximately 5,000 of those slots are open. Why? There are probably several reasons, but teacher pay is certainly high on that list.
Last year, CNBC ranked North Carolina the No. 1 state in the country to do business. How long will it be before business leaders and their employees realize we don’t take public school education seriously and their employees force them to reconsider their plans to either relocate or establish new operations here in the state?
This isn’t a risk we should be willing to undertake. Teachers should receive higher pay, and all teacher slots should be filled with qualified teachers.
John Misiaszek
Vass
