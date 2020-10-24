Having grown up in the household I did, it was instilled at an early age that along with a couple of other subjects, that politics was best kept to oneself.
That being said, Bob Woodward’s latest expose, “Rage,” is a must read, what with everything that has and is presently transpiring in 2020.
Woodward provides an invaluable insight into what will undoubtedly be the most important election of our collective lifetime.
For those who are still undecided or simply curious, go ahead and support your local retailer and procure a copy prior to casting your ballot. Collectively, those to follow just might thank you for doing so.
Geoffrey Spence
Pinehurst
