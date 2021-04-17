I am writing in response to the article in The Pilot on Wednesday, April 6, regarding the N.C. State Board of Education’ proposed changes to the social studies standards and some of the local school board’s response to these recommended changes.
As a nation, we have barely scratched the surface when it comes to racial equality. Discrimination against minorities, women, black people, people of color, and persons who are not perceived as white still exists in Moore County.
Only by looking at history and the disadvantages the minority cultures have endured can we acknowledge the disparities and begin to build bridges of understanding.
State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis clearly understands the critical nature of the history standards when he said: “They’re our shared history, and yet we don’t share the same history … and therein lies the opportunity before us to help our students understand and appreciate the differences and the similarities.”
My dear dad and father-in-law served valiantly for three years in World War II; so did their Black counterparts. They came home in 1945 and were offered the GI Bill to attend a university. Banks allowed them to borrow money to buy a house or a farm. No one told the white soldiers they could not sit at a lunch counter. The contrary was true for the minorities.
Only through studying and understanding the true facts of history will racial and minority equality even begin to be addressed.
Do not dismiss the SBE recommendations because of your own white bias. You serve all of Moore County, not just the people who support you.
Kathleen Leuck
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.