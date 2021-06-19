While consulting my small copy lately, I learned that only the presidential oath of office (Article II, Section 1) actually appears in the U.S. Constitution. That oath must be sworn to (or affirmed) before the president can legally execute any responsibilities of the Executive Office. It was also interesting to note that this oath ends with “defend the Constitution of the United States” but does not contain the familiar words “against all enemies foreign or domestic.”
That fact — and considering the current and increasing chaos in our nation’s capital — is something we all might like to contemplate while meeting with friends and family.
Just when is it that elected and/or other federal officials who have taken an oath of office pledging to “defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign or domestic” conduct themselves and take actions in such a way that they appear to qualify as “domestic enemies” themselves?
Dave Roeder
Pinehurst
(1) comment
The Constitution means nothing to leftists. Former president Barack Hussein Obama called it a list of “negative rights”. Clearly he hadn’t a clue about its creation or original intent. The mayor of Chicago, home to the worlds highest murder rate, recently stated it didn’t apply to her as it was not signed by a black gay person as she is. No wonder Chicago is dying, as are most Democrat-run cities.
