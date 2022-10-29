In reference to your Oct. 18 article “Davis, Thompson Face Off for District 3 Seat,” I had to wonder … could there be a worse candidate than Shannon Davis for school board?
According to this article, Ms. Davis has no prior experience and is making her first venture into public education. She earned a high-school equivalency degree herself, then home-schooled her own children after becoming a teen mom. She was “approached” to run for a school board seat after using her public comment time at school board meetings to offer “prayers.”
She then states, “I have not gone to the public school system, and my children have not. It doesn’t make me unqualified to serve on the board.” That’s like saying, “I have not gone to medical school. It does not make me unqualified to perform surgery.”
Please explain to me how she is therefore even remotely qualified to now suddenly administer an entire school district?
Please, Moore County: Don’t vote politics into our school board. Vote for educators that have experience, passion and who care about our children’s future. Read their bios: They are Rollie Sampson and Robin Calcutt.
Tim Russell
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.