Vladmir Putin thought that when he invaded Ukraine he would divide NATO as well as us. What has happened is that NATO has become stronger and more unified than ever. Most surprising is that Americans seem to support the sanctions and the majority want harsher ones.
I understand that higher gas prices are “painful,” but real pain is having your country invaded, bombed and your civilians indiscrimantly targeted and killed.
There are some in our country who can absorb the higher gas prices, but the majority will need to choose between putting gas in their cars to get to work and paying their other bills.
Congress can rectify this situation by giving every household that earns $75,000 or less a “gas card” that would give them $1 off a gallon until this current situation between Ukraine and Russia ends.
Karla Keating, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.