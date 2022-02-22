Your house is on fire. Do you choose right then to schedule your yearly physical or mammogram?
Your house is on fire. Do you choose then to check your online checking and make sure the power bill got paid?
Your house is on fire. Do you choose then to run out and get your oil changed that is overdue?
The nation’s school systems are the equivalent of being ablaze. Years of funding cuts have led to less people doing more work. In Moore County, most school staff are doing double-duty daily because of a substitute shortage.
Let’s prioritize what schools need, from the trained, certified and incredible people that actually work in the schools .... and put out the fire. Be part of the solution. Join the PTA, PTO or PTSA and ask how you can help.
Drop off some tissues, water bottles, pray for them, support their fundraisers you can. If nothing else, if you are a parent of a school-age child, hang in there. It is tough. Thank you for teaching your children accountability, making sure their Chrome books are charged, reaching out to someone if you need help, and supporting your child’s school. Let’s together get this fire put out.
Christine Lowder, Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.