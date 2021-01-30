This letter recounts my experience with the process of registering and receiving my first COVID-19 vaccination. I have read many negative comments about the Moore County Health Department, and I was very apprehensive about going there. However, my primary physician is not associated with Pinehurst Medical Clinic, so I had no choice.
On Jan. 8, I used the MCHD portal and completed a form. I received a return call from MCHD on Jan. 11 and was scheduled for my injection at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. I arrived early for my appointment, and there was a short line for check in.
I was greeted, my temperature taken, asked COVID-19 questions and given forms. I was directed to a sitting area to fill out the forms. Next, I moved down the hall to the nurses who gave me my injection, my shot record, and placed a time of injection on my chart. Afterward, I was directed to check-out, turned in my forms, and received my next appointment for Feb. 3. I was instructed to sit in the check-out area for 15 minutes to assure I had no adverse reaction. When the time was up I went home.
I am writing this letter in hopes of helping eliminate any apprehension others may have about receiving COVID-19 injections from MCHD. They are highly competent medical professionals with nothing but the best interest in all they serve. We are truly blessed to live in Moore County.
Robert Hunt, Carthage
