I found John Hood’s recent column in The Pilot an interesting comment on the research being done. The result is not surprising, as we see this happening in our area and our friends are reporting similar activity where they live.
My question is: Are these researchers studying why the people who have chosen to move to the suburbs are demanding those communities now provide all the amenities that were in their previous urban location, e.g., sidewalks, street lights, bigger schools, pubs on every street corner, Target, etc.?
In other words, they move to a low-density community and start creating a high-density environment.
Joann Baker
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.