Regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and the GOP response to the increase in funding for the IRS, I missed copying quotes from some of the GOP complaining this move was “bullying.” I know my Congressman, Dan Bishop, wrote about “pernicious audits.”
Y’all can find fault with lots about the Inflation Reduction Act and I’m not about to defend it in its 705-page glory. But it does occur to me that this “bullying” and the “pernicious audits” are not targeting the neglected middle class who are suffering so greatly from inflation. The targets are tax cheats who have crossed the line from “avoidance” to “evasion.”
I just read a quote from the IRS commissioner that states we lose about $1 trillion every year to tax cheats.
In the interest of full disclosure, I will admit to an undying enmity toward taxes and will do everything legal to avoid paying them. However, when the Ides of April come around, I grit my teeth and pay up. So why should I not applaud the IRS being able to go after these cheaters? Anyone?
Clarkson Groseth
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
