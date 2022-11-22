I can’t understand why the first half of John Nagy’s Sept. 11 column had to be taken up on how he was treated in grammar school when he misbehaved. Perhaps just another example of Catholic bashing.
If you are giving a history of corporal punishment, you should at least set the record straight and report on other parochial and private educational institutions.
I am the product of 16 years of Catholic education and I can tell anyone who cares what that means to me. I had a few experiences with corporal punishment but the caring and guidance that I received far outweighs those experiences.
Most of these teachers, both religious and secular, were dedicated educators who cared for their students’ spiritual and educational growth.
The subject of corporal punishment is an important one and you certainly could have covered it in a more professional manner.
Jim Mannix
Pinehurst
