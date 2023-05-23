In response to “Try This Word” in The Public Speaking section on April 23, Mr. LaBelle stated that he was unable to find a definition for the word “woke” in any scholarly dictionary. As a result he “asked around” and the consensus was that a more apt word for “woke” should be “busybody.”
The Miriam-Webster Dictionary and the Collins Dictionary both define “woke” as someone who is very aware of social and political unfairness. A woke person is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.
The Miriam-Webster Dictionary and Collins Dictionary both define “busybody” as someone who interferes in other people’s affairs: a meddler or gossip; one who thrusts oneself into the affairs of others in an unwelcome or annoying manner.
The words “woke” and “busybody” are not synonyms according to these scholarly dictionaries.
I’m proud to be considered “woke,” but it would be insulting to be labeled as a “busybody.” My goal is to become more informed in order to better recognize and dismantle injustices and make our world a better place for all.
Phyllis Hajnos
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.