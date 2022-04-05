Recently, I attended the two-day Moore County Airport Authority annual meeting as an observer. I was impressed by what I learned about the airport management, its vision, the depth of concern for safety and the environment, and the overall excitement for generating future employment and economic development for our community.
The authority members and dedicated employees have created a first-class airport, now serving more than 100 base customers with hangars and over 3,000 airplanes that land every month for leisure and business travel, military support and for activities from the local on-site flight schools.
Immediate plans call for building new eco-friendly “green” hangars to accommodate a waiting list of 48 additional customers, and invest in projects intended to improve safety and the experience of future visitors.
Aviation is an important contributor to the state economy and tax base, with nearby Greensboro now an important airplane manufacturing and cargo hub.
Our Moore County Airport ranks 15th among 72 state airports and contributes more than $93 million to the local economy, including 320 jobs in the county.
The airport offers two flying schools and has partnered with the nearby Sandhills Community College to assist the faculty with instruction for future pilots and aircraft mechanics.
The arriving and departing traffic has recorded an amazing 30 percent increase, which actually began during the recent pandemic.
Future growth demands careful consideration of the available resources for the expansion, including the use of grants, and the funds generated by the sale of fuel.
The airport does not rely on Moore County financial assistance and is one of the only self-sustaining airports operating in North Carolina.
For me, it was time well spent, and another reason to be proud of our county.
Felice Schillaci, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
