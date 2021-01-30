There are a lot of political leaders and separate groups advocating for separate group identity. To what avail I don’t know.
I do know that we live in a very disrupted society. My idea is that we are all Americans. Some of us are white, some Black, some brown, some gay, but we are all American citizens.
Let’s concentrate on that fact. Let’s get off the idea of putting people in categories and think about the unifying term of Americans. Our nation’s history is loaded with outstanding people in each group I have mentioned. If that is not clear, start reading the history of our great nation.
We are all Americans. We have a great diversity and we should be proud of it.
Karl Killingstad, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page:https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
