Your editorial criticizing school board candidate Shannon Davis was completely out of line. Your comments ridicule Ms. Davis for her Christian faith, which is not appreciated.
Your primary thesis is that, because Ms. Davis homeschooled her children, she has no relevant experience with government schools. May I point out that while Ms. Davis was homeschooling her children, at her own expense, she was also required by law to continue to pay taxes for the support of a school system that, as a parent, she did not feel best served her children’s educational needs.
Are all parents who send their children to private or religious schools likewise disqualified from serving on the school board? Those families pay twice to secure the best education possible for their children, which demonstrates a keen dedication to educational success. Too bad the dollars don’t follow the children to the school of the parents’ choice.
The National Assessment of Education Progress revealed this week the disastrous drop in student learning resulting from the school closings imposed by government ‘rulers’ like Governor Roy Cooper. The report vindicates Shannon Davis and others like her who were willing to stand up and fight back (including praying) to stop the lockdowns, virtual learning, the mask and vaxx mandates, and the edicts that so harmed America’s children.
The school board is not a “club” with membership restricted only to those who have children in government schools or who are endorsed by teachers’ unions, whose goals have long since stopped focusing on improving educational outcomes for kids.
I am proud to be able to vote for Shannon Davis, who taught her own children and will bring the badly needed perspective of the homeschool parent to the Moore County school board.
Cleta Mitchell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.