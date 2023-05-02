I agree with the assessment allowing CCNC a short-term rental exception. HOAs by their very nature are small governing bodies within a specific community with everyone knowing the rules/regulations prior to purchasing a home.
An HOA community does not affect me, a homeowner in a non-HOA residential area. However, residential homeowners need protection against a proliferation of short-term rentals, which no matter how you cut it are commercial businesses.
If we do not protect residential areas, other businesses may want a piece of the action, for example, a small bump shop or party store. You think it couldn’t happen?
Now, onto Ms. Boesch, who wants short-term rentals in residential communities. This stance comes across as a bit disingenuous considering she lives in Pinewild, a gated community restricting short-term rentals. Perhaps Ms. Boesch should leave Pinewild and live among the rest of us; otherwise it’s another example of being for something when you aren’t affected.
Kathy Taylor
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
