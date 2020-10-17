I just read the article from Mr. Olson, “Why I Like Biden.” I agree with him on everything except his conclusion. I didn’t like Donald Trump when I voted for him in 2016. I don’t like him now, and I won’t like him when I vote for him in a few weeks. Trump is a rude, crude egomaniacal capitalist.
So why would I vote for Trump? Someone has to protect and defend the goose that lays the golden egg (capitalism). The liberals want to eat the goose for Thanksgiving dinner, then they will wonder where the egg went.
Margaret Thatcher said it best: “The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”
David Funk
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
I think it is very easy to label payments made to others, not you, socialism. The PPP program, farm subsidies,medicare, medicaid Social Security, all government pensions ,airlines, auto company bailouts, etc. are also socialism.
John Misiaszek
John Misiaszek
Well stated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.