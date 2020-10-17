I just read the article from Mr. Olson, “Why I Like Biden.” I agree with him on everything except his conclusion. I didn’t like Donald Trump when I voted for him in 2016. I don’t like him now, and I won’t like him when I vote for him in a few weeks. Trump is a rude, crude egomaniacal capitalist.

So why would I vote for Trump? Someone has to protect and defend the goose that lays the golden egg (capitalism). The liberals want to eat the goose for Thanksgiving dinner, then they will wonder where the egg went.

Margaret Thatcher said it best: “The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”

David Funk

Pinehurst

Barbara Misiaszek

I think it is very easy to label payments made to others, not you, socialism. The PPP program, farm subsidies,medicare, medicaid Social Security, all government pensions ,airlines, auto company bailouts, etc. are also socialism.

John Misiaszek

John Misiaszek

Mark Hayes

Well stated.

